Chipotle Mexican Grill

3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows With Strong Rebound Potential
Three big comapnies in the United States economy have just fallen to levels near their 52-week lows, making them asymmetric bets for buyers.
Is Domino’s Recent Dip a Recipe for Long-Term Gains?
After inefficiencies became clear in the food and restaurant industry, buying the dip in Domino's Pizza stock is a clear play.
Chipotle Introduces a New AI Recruiter Named 'Ava Cado' to Dramatically Reduce Hiring Time
Chipotle is testing out the technology at more than 3,500 restaurants.
Starbucks Taps Chipotle's Brian Niccol as New CEO, Replacing Laxman Narasimhan
Niccol will begin his new role on September 9, while Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri will serve as interim CEO until then.