'Under 25, You Can Be Making a Million': Companies Are Paying Up to Seven Figures to Hire 'AI-Native' Recent College Graduates
Firms like Scale AI, Roblox, and Databricks are hiring people under 25 due to their ability to use AI.
Databricks Nears Series K Funding at Valuation Around USD 100 Bn
The company expects to use the new capital to accelerate its AI strategy — expanding Agent Bricks, investing in its new database offering Lakebase, and fueling global growth, as per the official release.
Six Happenings that Changed the World of AI This Week
From Meta, OpenAI, Google, and Databricks to Nvidia and Samsung, numerous new AI capabilities have been announced
Databricks to Acquire Neon in USD 1 Billion Deal to Power AI Agent Workflows with Serverless Postgres
Recent acquisitions by Databricks include Tabular and MosaicML, reflecting its aggressive expansion into the AI and data infrastructure market
Databricks to Invest USD 250 Mn in India to Power AI Innovation and Skilling
The investment will span across training and enablement, research and development (R&D), and go-to-market initiatives.
Databricks Secures USD 10 Bn in Series J Funding, Valuing the Firm at USD 62 Bn
Thrive Capital led the round, with co-leaders Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, GIC, Insight Partners, and WCM Investment Management.