Databricks

Business News

'Under 25, You Can Be Making a Million': Companies Are Paying Up to Seven Figures to Hire 'AI-Native' Recent College Graduates

Firms like Scale AI, Roblox, and Databricks are hiring people under 25 due to their ability to use AI.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Databricks Nears Series K Funding at Valuation Around USD 100 Bn

The company expects to use the new capital to accelerate its AI strategy — expanding Agent Bricks, investing in its new database offering Lakebase, and fueling global growth, as per the official release.

News and Trends

Six Happenings that Changed the World of AI This Week

From Meta, OpenAI, Google, and Databricks to Nvidia and Samsung, numerous new AI capabilities have been announced

News and Trends

Databricks to Acquire Neon in USD 1 Billion Deal to Power AI Agent Workflows with Serverless Postgres

Recent acquisitions by Databricks include Tabular and MosaicML, reflecting its aggressive expansion into the AI and data infrastructure market

News and Trends

Databricks to Invest USD 250 Mn in India to Power AI Innovation and Skilling

The investment will span across training and enablement, research and development (R&D), and go-to-market initiatives.

News and Trends

Databricks Secures USD 10 Bn in Series J Funding, Valuing the Firm at USD 62 Bn

Thrive Capital led the round, with co-leaders Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, GIC, Insight Partners, and WCM Investment Management.