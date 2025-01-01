Department of government efficiency
Business News
Elon Musk and Tesla's Board Chair Refute Report That EV Maker Is Looking for a New CEO: 'Absolutely False'
According to the report, Tesla had contacted recruitment companies to start the search for a new chief executive.
Business News
Layoffs Skyrocketed to Near Pandemic Highs in March. Here Are the Industries Impacted the Most.
Layoffs increased by 60% from February to March.
Business News
Elon Musk Is Essentially Live-Posting While Working '120 Hour' Weeks at DOGE. Here's Why Some CEOs Are Split on Whether This Leads to 'Key Innovations' or 'Burnout'.
Musk posted nearly 200 times on X over 24 hours this week.
Business News
'Working the Weekend Is a Superpower': Elon Musk Says DOGE Is Working '120 Hour' Weeks While 'Bureaucratic Opponents' Work 40
Musk is bringing his Silicon Valley work ethic to Washington, D.C.