fashion trends

A Comprehensive Overview of Buying & Merchandising Within the World of Fashion
Fashion

A Comprehensive Overview of Buying & Merchandising Within the World of Fashion

Merchandisers and buyers generate interest in new styles and products, promote latest trends and help people connect to the world of fashion
Avi Keswani | 5 min read
Top Technologies Transforming the Fashion Industry to a Level of Par Excellence
Fashion

Top Technologies Transforming the Fashion Industry to a Level of Par Excellence

Wearable tech is of utmost importance and will undoubtedly shape the fashion industry in the upcoming times
Divyendra Kumar | 6 min read
Correlating Fashion and Numbers
Fashion

Correlating Fashion and Numbers

One may think, 'Who is Anna Wintour and why should anybody listen to her?
Priyanka Agarwal | 4 min read
