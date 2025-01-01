Geoffrey hinton
77-Year-Old 'Godfather of AI' Says His Girlfriend Dumped Him Via ChatGPT: 'It Didn't Make Me Feel Too Bad'
Geoffrey Hinton says his ex used the AI chatbot to articulate the reasons why she was breaking up with him.
Noticias
Solo el instinto maternal podría salvar a la humanidad: Geoffrey Hinton advierte sobre la IA
El científico advierte que la superinteligencia artificial podría superar a los humanos.
The 'Godfather of AI' Says Artificial Intelligence Needs Programming With 'Maternal Instincts' or Humans Could End Up Being 'Controlled'
Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "Godfather of AI," gave the keynote address at the Ai4 conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
AI Is Going to 'Replace Everybody' in Several Fields, According to the 'Godfather of AI.' Here's Who He Says Should Be 'Terrified.'
Geoffrey Hinton, called the "Godfather of AI" due to his pioneering work on AI, says some fields face a heavier risk of replacement due to automation.