The CEO of Google's AI Initiative Is Worried About 2 Things, and Neither Is AI Replacing Jobs

Nobel Prize Winner and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says he has some concerns about artificial intelligence.

By Sherin Shibu
Inteligencia artificial general: el futuro que podría llegar en menos de 10 años

Demis Hassabis, CEO de DeepMind, aseguró que la inteligencia artificial con capacidades humanas podría desarrollarse entre 2030 y 2035.

Google's AI Is Getting Really Good at Minecraft — Without Being Trained on the Game

"A Minecraft Movie" led the domestic box office this weekend and the game is as popular as ever — and not only with humans.

How a Love of Chess Led the CEO of Google's DeepMind to a Career in AI — and a Nobel Prize

Before he was a Nobel Prize winner, Demis Hassabis was a chess prodigy.