indian education

Why 'Experiential Learning' is the Way Forward for Indian Students?
Learning

Why 'Experiential Learning' is the Way Forward for Indian Students?

Studies have shown that experiential learning is 15 times more effective than learning through books and lectures.
Vaibhav Lodha | 5 min read
Re-Structuring School Education With Education 3.0 Model
Education

Re-Structuring School Education With Education 3.0 Model

The only ideology being followed by schools and teachers in the current scenario in India is passing exams with good marks.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Want To Set Foot Into Indian Education? This Expert Suggests #4 Steps
Education

Want To Set Foot Into Indian Education? This Expert Suggests #4 Steps

Don't think there is any other country globally that has the kind of demand in education that India has.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
