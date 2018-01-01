Indian market

Yes Bank Gets RBI's Nod to Open Two International Offices
YES Bank

Yes Bank Gets RBI's Nod to Open Two International Offices

The bank has received Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval to expand services to the NRI population living in London and Singapore.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Four Reasons Why the Indian Stock Market is Witnessing a Bull Run
Indian market

Four Reasons Why the Indian Stock Market is Witnessing a Bull Run

'Nifty's 11000 mark is just a milestone and not an end of the journey'
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
#3 Key Lessons Entrepreneurs Learnt From Demonetization
demonetization

#3 Key Lessons Entrepreneurs Learnt From Demonetization

Businesses must be dynamic and nimble enough to adapt to policy changes
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
This International Gym Chain is Here to Disrupt the Indian Market with its Low-cost Business Model
Health and Fitness Businesses

This International Gym Chain is Here to Disrupt the Indian Market with its Low-cost Business Model

For franchising, Trugym will consider entrepreneurs, who need to have passion even if they don't have history in franchising
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Fancy Soccer? This UK Co Wants Indian Kids to get Glued onto the Sport
Sports

Fancy Soccer? This UK Co Wants Indian Kids to get Glued onto the Sport

Rather than just teaching or just football – they have the kids learning colours, numbers, socialising and more
Sanchita Dash | 6 min read
These Entrepreneurs are Making Offices Comfortable while Slashing Power Costs
Internet of Things

These Entrepreneurs are Making Offices Comfortable while Slashing Power Costs

It has managed to bag 10 contracts with corporate behemoths
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
Can these #6 Brands Make a Mark in the Indian Soil?
Franchise

Can these #6 Brands Make a Mark in the Indian Soil?

These global brands are establishing connect to Indian market network quite extensively.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Bibop Gresta Marks His Entry into India: Hyperloop Signs Up With AP Govt
Technology

Bibop Gresta Marks His Entry into India: Hyperloop Signs Up With AP Govt

"We are not working on 'Make in India', we are becoming India."
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
#8 Reasons why Popularity of Gyms is Increasing Exponentially
Health and Fitness Businesses

#8 Reasons why Popularity of Gyms is Increasing Exponentially

In the recent years, healthcare has become one of India's largest sectors, both in terms of revenue and employment
Vikas Jain | 6 min read
Why is Cyber Insurance a Necessity in Today's Web World?
Cyber Security

Why is Cyber Insurance a Necessity in Today's Web World?

"Even if cyber insurance is not popular now, all it needs is awareness and then there will be a market for this"
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
