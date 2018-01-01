infosys
News and Trends
Jayesh Sanghrajka to Take Over as the Interim CFO of Infosys
Infosys has confirmed the appointment of Jayesh Sanghrajka as its interim Chief Financial Officer
More From This Topic
Information Technology
'Indian IT Employees Should Reskill Or Upskill To Avert Lay-offs'
Companies are now more cautious about whether the talents onboard are aligned with their strategic growth policies, says top recruitment consultancy.
Shepreneur
Making Footprint in the Hospitality Sector
Shruti, at 32, currently owns and operates three properties in India and two in Germany.
Artificial Intelligence
Good, Bad & Ugly! Artificial Intelligence for Humans is All of This & More
There are always good and bad sides to every new technology and AI is no exception to this condition.
Artificial Intelligence
These Companies Are Banking on AI to Raise Productivity
The artificial intelligence has become one of the hottest trends in start-up space since so many world's leading tech giants are making a foray into this technology.
infosys
Infosys Saga – What Startups Infer from this Corporate Crusade
Be open to the fact that one day you need to let go all of that you have created!
Corporate Wars
2017's Top #3 Corporate Wars That Make India a Battleground
Any feud within the corporate circles garners interest not only from domestic players but from the international community as well.
Drones
These #4 Drone Startups are Leading the Way for Industrial Transformation
Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicle have caught the attention of various startups that are identifying the business opportunity in taking it off commercially.
Entrepreneurship
Working at Infosys :Here's what the IT Giant Taught this Entrepreneur about Building a Company
A project is complete only when the customer is smiling