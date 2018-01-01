infosys

More From This Topic

'Indian IT Employees Should Reskill Or Upskill To Avert Lay-offs'
Information Technology

'Indian IT Employees Should Reskill Or Upskill To Avert Lay-offs'

Companies are now more cautious about whether the talents onboard are aligned with their strategic growth policies, says top recruitment consultancy.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Making Footprint in the Hospitality Sector
Shepreneur

Making Footprint in the Hospitality Sector

Shruti, at 32, currently owns and operates three properties in India and two in Germany.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Good, Bad & Ugly! Artificial Intelligence for Humans is All of This & More
Artificial Intelligence

Good, Bad & Ugly! Artificial Intelligence for Humans is All of This & More

There are always good and bad sides to every new technology and AI is no exception to this condition.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
These Companies Are Banking on AI to Raise Productivity
Artificial Intelligence

These Companies Are Banking on AI to Raise Productivity

The artificial intelligence has become one of the hottest trends in start-up space since so many world's leading tech giants are making a foray into this technology.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Infosys Saga – What Startups Infer from this Corporate Crusade
infosys

Infosys Saga – What Startups Infer from this Corporate Crusade

Be open to the fact that one day you need to let go all of that you have created!
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
2017's Top #3 Corporate Wars That Make India a Battleground
Corporate Wars

2017's Top #3 Corporate Wars That Make India a Battleground

Any feud within the corporate circles garners interest not only from domestic players but from the international community as well.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
These #4 Drone Startups are Leading the Way for Industrial Transformation
Drones

These #4 Drone Startups are Leading the Way for Industrial Transformation

Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicle have caught the attention of various startups that are identifying the business opportunity in taking it off commercially.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Working at Infosys :Here's what the IT Giant Taught this Entrepreneur about Building a Company
Entrepreneurship

Working at Infosys :Here's what the IT Giant Taught this Entrepreneur about Building a Company

A project is complete only when the customer is smiling
Sneha Banerjee | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.