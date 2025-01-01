Investment news
Reinventing Software Exits: A New Path Beyond Traditional Private Equity
"Software entrepreneurs have long struggled to sell their business with confidence and absolute financial stability, so we came up with a better way. We'll spend up to $30M (USD) on our first acquisition. I'm excited to give founders the dream exit I wished for," Sanket Bhasin, Managing Partner, Spring Street Capital
Bhavish Aggarwal Announces INR 2,000 Crore Investment for AI Lab
In a major infrastructure push, Aggarwal also announced the deployment of India's first GB200 AI supercomputer in partnership with NVIDIA, expected to go live by March
AI-Driven Upskilling on the Rise: Indian Employers Outpace Global Average
Indian employers are demonstrating a strong commitment to workforce development, with 73% of companies increasing their investment in training programs over the past year. This figure is much higher than the global average of 46%
ParkMate Secures $1.2 Million Investment to Enhance Urban Parking Solutions
The investment is aimed at expanding the company's operations, strengthening its business development, and advancing its technological offerings