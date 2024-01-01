Jerome Powell

By Sherin Shibu
'Confidence and Commitment' or 'Old Demons?' Experts Are Divided Over the Fed's Decision to Cut Interest Rates

EY's chief economist and JP Morgan Wealth Management's head of investment strategy weighed in on the decision.

CPI Report: Inflation Hits 3-Year Low, Analysts Predict Fed Will Cut Rates Next Month

Wednesday's CPI report tracks inflation to its lowest point since early 2021.