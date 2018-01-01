Jim Koch

Sam Adams Founder: To Compete With Giants, 'Bring Your Small-Business Game'
National Small Business Week

Sam Adams Founder: To Compete With Giants, 'Bring Your Small-Business Game'

Boston Beer Company, the maker of Samuel Adams, is the leader of the craft beer movement. But founder Jim Koch is also playing against beer titans such as MillerCoors and Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
How Sam Adams Is Thriving as a Pony Among Clydesdales
National Small Business Week

How Sam Adams Is Thriving as a Pony Among Clydesdales

Jim Koch, the founder of Boston Beer Company, explains how his brewery came to be the biggest of the little beer houses.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Meet the Newest Member of the Billionaires Club: Sam Adams Creator Jim Koch
National Small Business Week

Meet the Newest Member of the Billionaires Club: Sam Adams Creator Jim Koch

Jim Koch, who built the Sam Adams brand from a small microbrewery into the second-largest American brewery, has landed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Ray Hennessey | 1 min read
