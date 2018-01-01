Jim Koch
Food
I Was a Judge for Samuel Adams's Food and Beer Contest
This editor found out that it is really hard to give feedback when you're stuffing your face with deliciousness.
More From This Topic
National Small Business Week
Sam Adams Founder: To Compete With Giants, 'Bring Your Small-Business Game'
Boston Beer Company, the maker of Samuel Adams, is the leader of the craft beer movement. But founder Jim Koch is also playing against beer titans such as MillerCoors and Anheuser-Busch InBev.
National Small Business Week
How Sam Adams Is Thriving as a Pony Among Clydesdales
Jim Koch, the founder of Boston Beer Company, explains how his brewery came to be the biggest of the little beer houses.
National Small Business Week
Meet the Newest Member of the Billionaires Club: Sam Adams Creator Jim Koch
Jim Koch, who built the Sam Adams brand from a small microbrewery into the second-largest American brewery, has landed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.