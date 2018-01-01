Next Gen

Consistency is the Key to Success, Says this Third Generation Entrepreneur
'technology isn't driving the change but as well as the product'
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
#5 Ways Companies Can Hire and Engage Next-Gen Talent
Younger generations want to work for organizations with an ethos they can get behind.
Pallavi Jha | 3 min read
The Prince of Gold Knows His Way From the 'Way Bottom'
"I have come to be loved and respected by everyone in the organization and this is the best thing that has happened to me"
Sugandh Singh | 3 min read
