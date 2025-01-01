Scale AI

'Under 25, You Can Be Making a Million': Companies Are Paying Up to Seven Figures to Hire 'AI-Native' Recent College Graduates

Firms like Scale AI, Roblox, and Databricks are hiring people under 25 due to their ability to use AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Meet Alexandr Wang, the 28-Year-Old Who Went from MIT Dropout to Billionaire Meta Hire: 'I Wanted to Make a Difference'

One of the terms of Meta's $14.3 billion investment in Wang's company, Scale AI, was that he joins Meta in a leadership role.

Meta Considers Over USD 10 Billion Investment in Scale AI

Meta had already participated in Scale AI's USD 1 billion Series F round last year, which valued the firm at USD 13.8 billion

5 Things to Know About Lucy Guo

With a net worth of USD 1.25 billion—most of it from a company she no longer runs—Guo now joins an elite club of just six self-made women billionaires under 40