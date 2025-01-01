Semiconductors
3 Must-Watch Semiconductor Stocks as NVIDIA Takes a Breather
While NVIDIA stock's price action has cooled off for the past quarter, other stocks in the semiconductor industry and its lateral plays could shine.
India Poised to Become a Major Semiconductor Producer with Tata-PSMC Partnership
With a massive investment of INR 91,000 crore (around US$11 billion), the project is expected to create over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs
Tata Join Forces With Analog Devices Inc. to Bolster India's Semiconductor Industry
Tata Electronics has entered into a strategic alliance with Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), a semiconductor company, to explore semiconductor manufacturing opportunities in India.
India and UK Sign Agreement On AI, Semiconductors, and Critical Minerals
This collaboration was announced by the new British foreign secretary during his first official visit to India
L&T Semiconductor Technologies to Acquire 100% Stake in SiliConch For Up to INR 183 Crore
L&T's subsidiary, L&T Semiconductor Technologies will buy 100 per cent stake in SiliConch for up to INR 183 crore, with structured payments