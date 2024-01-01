Series A funding

News and Trends

Simplismart Secures USD 7 MN Series A Funding Led by Accel to Scale Enterprise MLOps Platform

The funding will be used to enhance the company's R&D efforts and drive the growth of its enterprise-focused platform, which helps organisations fine-tune, deploy, and monitor machine learning models at scale.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Economy Process Solutions Secures INR 100 Cr in Series A Round Led by Stakeboat Capital

With the raised funds, the platform aims to accelerate growth, expand the range of in-house manufactured products, increase the company's global footprint, and enter new categories, particularly in food and beverage solutions.

News and Trends

Kalaari Capital Leads USD 2.25 Mn Funding for AI-Driven Design Startup Figr

AI-powered design platform Figr accelerates UI/UX design with new funding, aiming to enhance product development, expand teams, and drive global growth through generative AI advancements.

News and Trends

Pune-based BioPrime Raises USD 6 Mn for Crop Protection Innovations

The Series A funding was led by Belgium's Edaphon, marking its first Asian investment. Omnivore, Inflexor Ventures, and government bodies like BIRAC and DBT also supported the round.

News and Trends

Aarna.ml Raises USD 6.7 Mn in Series A Round Led by Exfinity Venture Partners

This funding round follows Aarna.ml's previous raise of USD 5.5 million in October 2023, co-led by NVIDIA, LDV Partners, 3Lines, CARAT Venture Partners, and others.

News and Trends

Venture Catalysts Back CoRover with USD 4 Mn Funding for Next-Gen Conversational AI Development

CoRover will use the new funding to enhance technology, grow its AI team, and accelerate its go-to-market strategy, targeting various sectors while exploring subscription, ad-based, and transaction revenue models.

News and Trends

Meme-Based Dating App Schmooze Secures USD 4 Mn Series A Funding Led by Elevation Capital

The fresh capital will be used to expand the platform's user acquisition efforts.

News and Trends

Accel and Beenext Back Data Intelligence Platform e6data with USD 10 Mn Series A to Drive Data Platform Innovation

The California-and Bengaluru-based startup plans to use the funds to enhance its research and development (R&D) efforts, expand client onboarding, and scale its hiring.

News and Trends

D2C Sports Nutrition and Wellness Brand Nutrabay Raises USD 5 Mn in Series A

RPSG Capital Ventures led the round, joined by Kotak Alternate Asset Managers. Funds will boost omni-channel expansion and drive new product innovation.

News and Trends

Clean Electric Secures INR 48.5 Cr in Series A Funding to Propel Expansion and Innovation

Clean Electric aims to use the proceeds for working capital requirements, expansion, capital expenditure, and general corporate purposes.

News and Trends

DevRev Secures USD 100.8 Mn Series A Funding, Joins AI Unicorn Club

The latest funding round has brought DevRev's valuation to USD 1.15 billion, marking its entry into the unicorn club.

News and Trends

Gnani.ai Secures INR 30 Cr from InfoEdge Ventures for Global Expansion in Series A Round

The raised capital will be used for sales growth and the expansion of Gnani.ai's business across geographies. The company counts Samsung Ventures as an investor.

News and Trends

Healthcare Startup Medulance Raises USD 3 Mn in Series A Led by Alkemi Growth Capital

The Delhi-based platform aims to deploy the funds to increase its presence across the country while focusing on emergency management technology.

News and Trends

Logistics Intelligence Platform ClickPost Raises USD 6 Mn in Series A Led by Inflexor Ventures Partners and Athera Venture Partners

The Delhi-based platform wants to deploy the raised funds for launching new AI-driven modules, global growth, and hiring.

News and Trends

Pediatric behavioral Health Platform Butterfly Learnings Raises INR 32 Cr in Series A Led by Insitor Impact Asia Fund II and Enzia Ventures

The Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to scale its technology-enabled therapy programs to equip neuro-diverse children to integrate with society and manage their lives better.