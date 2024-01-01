Series A funding
Simplismart Secures USD 7 MN Series A Funding Led by Accel to Scale Enterprise MLOps Platform
The funding will be used to enhance the company's R&D efforts and drive the growth of its enterprise-focused platform, which helps organisations fine-tune, deploy, and monitor machine learning models at scale.
Economy Process Solutions Secures INR 100 Cr in Series A Round Led by Stakeboat Capital
With the raised funds, the platform aims to accelerate growth, expand the range of in-house manufactured products, increase the company's global footprint, and enter new categories, particularly in food and beverage solutions.
Kalaari Capital Leads USD 2.25 Mn Funding for AI-Driven Design Startup Figr
AI-powered design platform Figr accelerates UI/UX design with new funding, aiming to enhance product development, expand teams, and drive global growth through generative AI advancements.
Pune-based BioPrime Raises USD 6 Mn for Crop Protection Innovations
The Series A funding was led by Belgium's Edaphon, marking its first Asian investment. Omnivore, Inflexor Ventures, and government bodies like BIRAC and DBT also supported the round.
Aarna.ml Raises USD 6.7 Mn in Series A Round Led by Exfinity Venture Partners
This funding round follows Aarna.ml's previous raise of USD 5.5 million in October 2023, co-led by NVIDIA, LDV Partners, 3Lines, CARAT Venture Partners, and others.
Venture Catalysts Back CoRover with USD 4 Mn Funding for Next-Gen Conversational AI Development
CoRover will use the new funding to enhance technology, grow its AI team, and accelerate its go-to-market strategy, targeting various sectors while exploring subscription, ad-based, and transaction revenue models.
Meme-Based Dating App Schmooze Secures USD 4 Mn Series A Funding Led by Elevation Capital
The fresh capital will be used to expand the platform's user acquisition efforts.
Accel and Beenext Back Data Intelligence Platform e6data with USD 10 Mn Series A to Drive Data Platform Innovation
The California-and Bengaluru-based startup plans to use the funds to enhance its research and development (R&D) efforts, expand client onboarding, and scale its hiring.
D2C Sports Nutrition and Wellness Brand Nutrabay Raises USD 5 Mn in Series A
RPSG Capital Ventures led the round, joined by Kotak Alternate Asset Managers. Funds will boost omni-channel expansion and drive new product innovation.
Clean Electric Secures INR 48.5 Cr in Series A Funding to Propel Expansion and Innovation
Clean Electric aims to use the proceeds for working capital requirements, expansion, capital expenditure, and general corporate purposes.
DevRev Secures USD 100.8 Mn Series A Funding, Joins AI Unicorn Club
The latest funding round has brought DevRev's valuation to USD 1.15 billion, marking its entry into the unicorn club.
Gnani.ai Secures INR 30 Cr from InfoEdge Ventures for Global Expansion in Series A Round
The raised capital will be used for sales growth and the expansion of Gnani.ai's business across geographies. The company counts Samsung Ventures as an investor.
Healthcare Startup Medulance Raises USD 3 Mn in Series A Led by Alkemi Growth Capital
The Delhi-based platform aims to deploy the funds to increase its presence across the country while focusing on emergency management technology.
Logistics Intelligence Platform ClickPost Raises USD 6 Mn in Series A Led by Inflexor Ventures Partners and Athera Venture Partners
The Delhi-based platform wants to deploy the raised funds for launching new AI-driven modules, global growth, and hiring.
Pediatric behavioral Health Platform Butterfly Learnings Raises INR 32 Cr in Series A Led by Insitor Impact Asia Fund II and Enzia Ventures
The Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to scale its technology-enabled therapy programs to equip neuro-diverse children to integrate with society and manage their lives better.