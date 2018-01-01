Smart Phones
Infographics
Here's How Many Books You Could Read Every Month If You Cut Back Time Spent on Your Smartphone
Today, people use their devices for nearly 118 hours a month.
More From This Topic
Mobile
Why Your Emoji Habits Could Cost You
Emoji use on older Samsung phones could account for mysterious phone bill charges.
100 Brilliant Companies
How Your Smartphone Is Becoming Your Doctor
Withings has created a series of health-care devices designed to integrate seamlessly with your smartphone.
Technology
8 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week
Lady Gaga's latest album gets scrutinized, Nokia enters the phablet market, SCORE dishes out intellectual property tips from SCORE, TechCrunch hosts Meetup + Pitch-off, a live chat with Henry Blodget. This week's news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
Technology
Apple Expected to Break Out New iPhone September 10
The latest iteration of the popular smartphone is set to be unveiled next month, according to reports.
Technology
Web-Based myMonolog Can Make Transcribing Easier
A new service combines the sound-recording applications available on most smart phones with an online transcription marketplace.
Technology
10 Things We Love and Hate About the Droid
They say "Droid does," but does it beat the iPhone?