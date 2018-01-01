Smart Phones

Why Your Emoji Habits Could Cost You
Emoji use on older Samsung phones could account for mysterious phone bill charges.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How Your Smartphone Is Becoming Your Doctor
Withings has created a series of health-care devices designed to integrate seamlessly with your smartphone.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
8 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week
Lady Gaga's latest album gets scrutinized, Nokia enters the phablet market, SCORE dishes out intellectual property tips from SCORE, TechCrunch hosts Meetup + Pitch-off, a live chat with Henry Blodget. This week's news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
Apple Expected to Break Out New iPhone September 10
The latest iteration of the popular smartphone is set to be unveiled next month, according to reports.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Web-Based myMonolog Can Make Transcribing Easier
A new service combines the sound-recording applications available on most smart phones with an online transcription marketplace.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read
10 Things We Love and Hate About the Droid
They say "Droid does," but does it beat the iPhone?
Jay Yarow | 9 min read
