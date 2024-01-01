Stake holders

Infosys Joins Forces with LIC to Drive Digital Transformation with NextGen Platform

Infosys Topaz, a generative AI suite, will drive automation and personalization efforts, while Infosys Cobalt will help LIC accelerate its cloud transformation

By Entrepreneur Staff
Torrent Power Commits INR 64,000 Crores for Renewable Energy and Green Ammonia Projects at RE-Invest 2024

The first pledge outlines Torrent Power's plan to install 10 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030, backed by an investment of INR 57,000 crore

Shyam Metalics Invest INR 50 Crore To Develop Renewable Energy at Their Facilities

The project is structured into three distinct phases, with a total capital outlay of INR 50 crores dedicated to developing 10 MW of capacity in phases one and two, and a further 10.43 MW in phase three

Exicom Expands Global EV Presence With Tritium Acquisition

Exicom to acquire business and assets of Tritium, headquartered in Australia

Growing a Business

7 Strategies to Master the Art of Mergers and Acquisitions

By following these best practices, parties can increase the likelihood of reaching a successful M&A deal that benefits all stakeholders.