Stake holders
Infosys Joins Forces with LIC to Drive Digital Transformation with NextGen Platform
Infosys Topaz, a generative AI suite, will drive automation and personalization efforts, while Infosys Cobalt will help LIC accelerate its cloud transformation
Torrent Power Commits INR 64,000 Crores for Renewable Energy and Green Ammonia Projects at RE-Invest 2024
The first pledge outlines Torrent Power's plan to install 10 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030, backed by an investment of INR 57,000 crore
Shyam Metalics Invest INR 50 Crore To Develop Renewable Energy at Their Facilities
The project is structured into three distinct phases, with a total capital outlay of INR 50 crores dedicated to developing 10 MW of capacity in phases one and two, and a further 10.43 MW in phase three
Exicom Expands Global EV Presence With Tritium Acquisition
Exicom to acquire business and assets of Tritium, headquartered in Australia
7 Strategies to Master the Art of Mergers and Acquisitions
By following these best practices, parties can increase the likelihood of reaching a successful M&A deal that benefits all stakeholders.