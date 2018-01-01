Storage
Storage
Need Extra Storage? Try DNA.
In a case of technology meets biology, scientists in labs across the country are experimenting with synthetic DNA as a storage medium, most notably Microsoft and the University of Washington.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.