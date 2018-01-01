students

More From This Topic

Cloud Based Examination System is The Revolution Which is About to Come
Education

Cloud Based Examination System is The Revolution Which is About to Come

Here's how adoption of cloud-based online examinations can make help educational institutions update themselves in a digitised age
Ketan Kapoor | 4 min read
Experiential Learning is the Way Forward for Indian Education
Education

Experiential Learning is the Way Forward for Indian Education

This revolution can enable the country's future and bring about positive changes in the society in tangible ways
Sampreeth Reddy Samala | 4 min read
How Indian Education Has Grown Because of Inter-sectorial Connectivity
Education

How Indian Education Has Grown Because of Inter-sectorial Connectivity

India's higher education will be US$ 140 billion by 2030 and here's the time to make it scientific and rational
Sonia Dubey | 4 min read
#5 Key Elements for Building a Successful Education Startup
Startups

#5 Key Elements for Building a Successful Education Startup

If education is what you want to pursue as business just follow what we say
Rakshit Kejriwal | 4 min read
This College Summit Had it All for Budding Entrepreneurs
Events

This College Summit Had it All for Budding Entrepreneurs

IIT Madras had recently organized E-Summit – their annual flagship event focused entirely on young entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Why We Need to Reorient School Education To Produce Job-Creators
Education

Why We Need to Reorient School Education To Produce Job-Creators

Young people will soon realize that they are not job-seekers but job-creators
Muhammad Yunus | 4 min read
Five Things Your Business Degree Will Not Teach You About Business
Business

Five Things Your Business Degree Will Not Teach You About Business

Art of doing business comes from experience and we can gain it from those who have gone through the same process
Sanna Vohra | 5 min read
Are You Integrating Personalized Learning Into Your Curriculum?
edutech

Are You Integrating Personalized Learning Into Your Curriculum?

Personalised learning with the help of Artificial Intelligence will change the Education System
Anjli Jain | 4 min read
3 Ways E-learning is Changing the Education System for The Better
Education

3 Ways E-learning is Changing the Education System for The Better

E-learning changed the face of the education system worldwide and as a result of it in India
Sarvesh Agrawal | 5 min read
How an Executive MBA Degree Does a Great Deal in Advancing One's Career
MBAs

How an Executive MBA Degree Does a Great Deal in Advancing One's Career

EMBAs are typically a generalist training and participants learn how to approach an issue from many different perspectives
Gary Stockport | 3 min read
