Ultimate Guide to Local Business Marketing

This Tool Puts Your Keyword Campaigns Into Overdrive
Online Marketing

Ignoring this element of the game could leave you permanently warming the bench.
Perry Marshall | 7 min read
The Secret to Keyword Research for Local Businesses
Online Marketing

Knowing which keywords online shoppers use to find your business can put you at the top of the search results. Learn how easy it is to choose the right ones.
Perry Marshall | 6 min read
How to Turn Prospects into Customers with Your Landing Page
Online Marketing

The 8 essential elements your landing page must have in order to up your conversion rate
Perry Marshall | 8 min read
Why You Need a Stellar Landing Page to Convert Prospects
Online Marketing

In the sales process, your landing page has much more power than your website to get people to buy from you. Find out why.
Perry Marshall | 8 min read
4 Key Reasons Local Businesses Fail When Using Google AdWords
Google AdWords

If you've tried Google AdWords and had little to no success, find out what you could have doing wrong.
Perry Marshall | 5 min read
Should You Use SEO or PPC Marketing?
Online Marketing

By understanding what they are and the difference between them, you can decide which method is right for you.
Perry Marshall | 6 min read
