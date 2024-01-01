Wimbledon
The Art of Redefining Your Path: The Incredible Story of Mansour Bahrami
Sometimes things don't go as expected and there are circumstances that alter our destiny. The story of this tennis player teaches us one thing: if you have a dream, follow it!
El arte de redefinir tu camino: la increíble historia de Mansour Bahrami
A veces las cosas no salen como uno espera y hay circunstancias que alteran nuestro destino. La historia de este tenista nos enseña una cosa: si tienes un sueño, ¡persíguelo!
"Hoy quiero perseguir otros sueños". Ashleigh Barty la mejor tenista del mundo anuncia su retiro a los 25 años
La deportista anunció su decisión en un video que subió a su perfil de Instagram y en el que le explica a su compañera y amiga, Casey Dellacqua, el porqué de su decisión.
"Today I want to pursue other dreams." Ashleigh Barty, the best tennis player in the world, announces her retirement at the age of 25
The athlete announced her decision in a video that she uploaded to her Instagram profile and in which she explains to her partner and friend, Casey Dellacqua, the reason for her decision.