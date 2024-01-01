Yuga Labs
Gucci Partners With Yuga Labs To Explore New Possibilities In the Metaverse
Previously the brand has partnered with 10KTF for an NFT collection called 'Gucci Grail'
Yuga Labs Announces New NFT Collection; To Go Live On the Bitcoin Blockchain
Greg Solana, co-founder, Yuga Labs, shared the news through an official blog posting titled "Introducing Twelvefold."
Jimmy Fallon, Madonna, Justin Bieber Among Celeb NFT Endorsers Named in Suit Against Yuga Labs
The lawsuit says celebrities promoted money-losing Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and ApeCoin tokens.
Elon Musk cambia su avatar por la imagen de un NFT de la colección Bored Ape Yacht Club
La cuenta del dueño de Twitter amaneció con una nueva imagen de perfil: se trata de un collage de simios de la más famosa colección de NFT jamás creada. Como es de esperarse, las preguntas abundan.
Elon Musk Changes His Avatar To The Image Of An NFT From The Bored Ape Yacht Club Collection
The owner's Twitter account woke up with a new profile image: it is a collage of apes from the most famous NFT collection ever created. As expected, questions abound.