How This YouTube Star and Entrepreneur Stays Motivated Every Day

In this video, YouTuber and cosmetologist Jackie Aina shares what she loves about entrepreneurship and provides advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

To Aina, entrepreneurship is about having as many different hands in as many baskets and opportunities as possible. On your journey toward becoming a successful entrepreneur, you're going to get knocked down at times, she explains. Rather than letting these moments define you, let how you overcome and deal with them define you instead.

For this YouTube star, the motivation to overcome obstacles stems from both her faith and her supporters. Aina's fans are constant reminders of why she does what she does, and she advises aspiring entrepreneurs to stay encouraged and understand that what they're doing has meaning behind it.