Video Marketing Secrets From Award-Winning Producer Amber Tollefson

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman meets with Emmy Award-winning producer Amber Tollefson to discuss video marketing.

Content is king and video is queen, says Tollefson. People want content daily, and video is one of the best ways to provide them with useful and engaging information. Although, sometimes it can be hard to make the time. But, rather than overwhelming yourself, simplify the process and use tools.

To start, you don't need a fancy camera, lighting and a microphone -- you can use your smartphone. Over time, you an begin upgrading something, but the first step is to simply get started. Tollefson recommends smartphone tools to help amplify your phone's camera, and she also recommends using the website Animoto.com for an easy-to-use editing website.

In the end though, just have fun, be authentic, and go out there and share your story.

To learn more, click play.

Watch more videos from Volman on her YouTube channel here.

Related: 3 Sales Strategies to Help Increase Your Business in 30 Days

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.