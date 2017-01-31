The Goal Standard Challenge: How to Set Yourself Up for a Win Today by Focusing on Your M.I.T.

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

In our second week of The Goal Standard Challenge, known as the Honeymoon Stage, people are excited about achieving milestones, ready to check-off tasks and look forward to feeling a sense of accomplishment once they have met their goal.

To keep that momentum going, productivity expert Chris Winfield taught us how to set ourselves up for a win today and prepare our mind for success tomorrow in a Facebook Live.

In the Live, he talks about the importance of focusing on MIT -- the most important task -- and the secret to achieving it each day.

Once we have that mindset, Winfield provides advice on how to master our mornings, making progress on our goals at the start of the day.

