Faced With Failure, This Founder Could Have Given Up -- But Instead He Started Over

Aaron Sherman is the founder of Storyboard That. When he first launched his company after a large amount of marketing spend and even more time that was put into the produc,t he realized that no one was buying his product. A product that he truly believed would be successful. He was faced with the decision to admit failure and go back to his old job or pivot his idea. Learn how this entrepreneur's resilience and passion got him to where he is today.

