Unlock Your Full Potential With This Easy Mindset Hack

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel explains the importance of visualizing your goals coming true. When you visualize successfully, focusing your mind on achieving a goal, you can teach your brain how to react in those moments when they finally do come.

Like preparing for a speech by practicing in front of a mirror, when you visualize your success you do more than just give yourself some inspiration for the future -- you actually improve your performance today.

