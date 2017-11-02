If You Want to Be a Successful Entrepreneur, Stop Ignoring This 'Boring' Word

Most people like money -- or, at least, they like what they can do with money. They can travel or invest in a new business or buy their dream house.

Yet, most people tend to tune out the word "finance," saying it's boring or over their head. Why is that? What is the difference between finance and money?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Chris Haddon and Jason Balin of Hard Money Bankers say there isn't one. Without staying on top of your finances, you won't have the money you need to do the things you want to do. So, don't avoid the finance aspect of your business, because in the end, your company is going to be judged based upon its financial success.

Click play to learn more.

Related: 10 Tips for a Productive Day

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.