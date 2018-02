Tony Chatman, author of The Force Multiplier, wrote the book as a way to address a gap in leadership in a more practical, and less theoretical, way that would be applicable to everyone -- from first-time leaders to executives. Chatman argues that if first-time leaders have a solid foundation about what it means to be a leader, they can avoid a number of pitfalls when they become executives. He also defines a "force multiplier" as someone who brings out the best in others simply because of their presence. This, Chatman says, is what makes a leader indispensable.