Entrepreneurs > Law of attraction

What Is the Law of Attraction, and How Can I Use It to Reach My Goals?

It's not a bad idea to fake it until you make it.
Becoming a Magnetic Personality Is How You Attract More Business
Becoming a Magnetic Personality Is How You Attract More Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield breaks down the law of attraction and how you can use it to achieve your goals. The law of attraction states that you will attract into your life whatever you focus on. Whatever you give energy and attention to will come back to you.

So, if you have a big goal that you want to someday achieve, you have to start by giving it your energy and attention. Canfield recommends going a step further, and acting as if you are already where you one day want to be. That way, you are already embodying the success you want to have, and you will use the law of attraction to reach your goals more quickly.

Click play to learn more.

