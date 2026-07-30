You Got What You Wanted, But Success Doesn’t Feel Like You Thought It Would. This Ancient Greek Paradox Reveals Why.

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Key Takeaways Like the Ship of Theseus, entrepreneurs change over time, but many continue chasing goals designed for a version of themselves that no longer exists.

They continue towards a destination they selected (or one that was selected for them) years ago and don’t question whether it still deserves the journey — because momentum feels productive and questioning their direction feels uncomfortable.

Step back and ask whether the life you’re building still reflects what matters most to you now, not what you were told mattered 10 or 15 years ago.

More than 2,500 years ago, the ancient Greeks posed a question that still fascinates philosophers today.

Imagine a wooden ship. Over the years, one plank begins to rot and gets replaced. Then another. Then another. Eventually every single piece of wood has been replaced.

Is it still the same ship?

This thought experiment became known as the Ship of Theseus, named after the mythical Greek hero who sailed it. At first glance, it feels like an interesting philosophical puzzle. What surprised me is how often I see the same paradox play out in the lives of successful business owners.

Only in this version, the ship isn’t a ship. It’s you.

A few years ago, I was speaking with a business owner who had just sold part of his company.

For most entrepreneurs, that sentence represents the finish line. Years of work, of risk, of imagining what life might look like once the pressure eased, culminating in a defining moment.

Instead, he looked strangely flat. He wasn’t upset or depressed. Eventually he said something I have heard in various forms many times since: “I thought I’d feel better. It feels…different.”

That sentence fascinates me.

Most entrepreneurs spend years believing a future event will create a future feeling:

When the business reaches a certain size, I’ll relax.

When revenue reaches a certain number, I’ll feel secure.

When I achieve [insert goal here], I’ll finally feel successful.

Sometimes that happens, but quite often it doesn’t, and here is why.

Success has a shelf life

The first time you hit a major goal, that’s a really good feeling. The only problem is, feelings expire faster than goals!

Think about the person you were when you started your business. What mattered to them?

In the business owners I’ve spoken to, the answers often range from wanting financial security after years of uncertainty or wanting to create freedom and independence. Maybe they just wanted to prove something to themselves; those are all perfectly reasonable motivations.

The difficulty is that life keeps moving. You get older. You watch your children grow up. Old friends disappear; some new ones are made.

With these years under your belt, you experience enough wins and losses to realize that some things matter far more than you thought, while others matter far less.

The person who wanted those things at 30 may want something completely different at 40, and then likewise from 40 to 50. Despite this, many people continue chasing goals designed for a version of themselves that no longer exists.

The strange trap of achievement

Business owners review their businesses constantly: financials, systems, strategy. Nobody would run a company for 20 years without making adjustments. So why do so many people do exactly that with their lives?

They keep moving towards a destination they selected (or more likely, was selected for them: by their teachers, mentors, family, peers or society at large) years ago and never question whether it still deserves the journey.

Part of the reason is simple: The momentum they have feels productive, while questioning their direction feels uncomfortable. Put another way, imagine spending 10 years climbing a mountain and then asking whether you still want to reach the summit. Dangerous question! What if the answer changes everything? You’d rather just keep climbing, right? You’ve put so much work in; might as well go the rest of the way to see the view, they think.

That’s the sunk cost fallacy in action.

Here’s a lesson I learned the hard way: It’s far more expensive and dangerous not to ask yourself that question today — even if it makes you uncomfortable, and even if it changes your summit.

Changing your summit is okay. But shunning that confrontation today eventually becomes a lifelong regret later.

This is at the heart of what I mean by living a Zero Regret Life.

A different definition of success

It’s easy to read this far and assume a Zero Regret Life means “changing the goal” or being happy with less. It doesn’t.

A Zero Regret Life does not ask you to shrink your ambitions, but realign with the person you are becoming, one that is connected to the reality of who you are and what you’ve learned along the way.

Periodically step back and ask whether the life you’re building still reflects what matters most to you now, not what you were told mattered 10 or 15 years ago, because there’s a profound difference between building a successful life and building a life that feels successful when you wake up each morning.

One is measured externally. The other is experienced internally.

Those are very different things.

The most fulfilled business owners I know never stop recalibrating. As their lives evolve, their definition of success evolves too.

I’ve met business owners with modest companies who feel deeply fulfilled, and others with wealth beyond anything they imagined in their 20s who still feel as though they are running towards something.

Hardly ever does the difference come down to money. It’s whether they have taken the time to update their definition of success.

The question Theseus never asked

The Greeks asked whether a ship remains the same once every plank has been replaced. It is a clever question, but I wager entrepreneurs a more useful one:

“If every part of your life has changed, why are you still measuring success by a definition created decades ago?“

The business you lead today is not the business you started. The person reading this article is not the same person who first set out on their entrepreneurial journey. So perhaps your destination deserves another look too?

Success stops feeling like success when you continue chasing a future that no longer belongs to you.

Many regrets come from things we failed to do. Others, from the things we failed not to do — spending years pursuing a future that stopped mattering long ago.