Entrepreneurs

How These Young Entrepreneurs Take Advantage of Their Co-Working Space

A co-working space can be a great place to start your business because of the help you can get from the people around you.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’re launching a business in a co-working space, one of the top advantages you have is your neighbors. That’s according to Matthew Michaelson and Calvin Bohn, the co-founders of Smalls, a company that creates cat food using human-grade ingredients.

Related: 5 Crucial Steps for Launching a Business This Year

Michaelson and Bohn currently work in Pilotworks, a commercial kitchen co-working space. And being fairly new to the food industry, it’s there where they get some of their best help and advice.

“They’ve been able to offer learned advice in terms of staffing, best practices for labor in the kitchen and just how to manage a team,” says Bohn in the video. “I don’t have the long history of knowing that everything I’m doing is best.”

Luckily for these partners, turning to their neighbors, many of which are industry veterans and experienced kitchen staff, for help is an option.

Related: 4 Ways Co-Working Spaces Inspire Innovation and Collaboration

To learn more about how Michaelson and Bohn take advantage of their co-working space and the people around them, click play.

