'Black Panther' Unseats 'The Force Awakens' ... on Twitter! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
1 min read
- Black Panther is the the most-tweeted about movie of all time, according to Twitter. The film has amassed more than 35 million tweets, beating previous No. 1 tweeted movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
- Instagram has opened up its shopping experience to countries outside the U.S. Businesses in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. can now tag products in their organic posts and create a “Shop” tab on their profiles.
- Google announced new initiatives to help fight the spread of misinformation on its platforms. The company said it made technical tweaks to guide users to “more authoritative content” on Google search and YouTube, and plans to partner with Harvard’s Kennedy School to launch a Disinfo Lab focused on research and education.
Watch yesterday's 3 Things to Know: Jeff Bezos Walks His Robot Dog