If You Want a Better Answer, Ask a Better Question

In this video, legendary interviewer Cal Fussman shows you how to change your questions to change your life.

May 10, 2018 2 min read

The Austin Chronicle describes his interview skills as “peerless.” Tim Ferriss calls him a “verbal Jedi.” Countless others say he’s “transformed oral history into an art form,” conducting hundreds of probing interviews with the world’s most compelling, influential and iconic people, including Mikhail Gorbachev, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, Jack Welch, Jimmy Carter and Muhammad Ali.

As a New York Times bestselling author and the literary genius behind Esquire magazine’s "What I’ve Learned" column, Cal Fussman has learned a thing or two about the power of asking good questions.

Good questions can lead to greater understanding. They can strengthen relationships and elevate leadership. They can even get you to the most powerful person on the planet, something Fussman learned at just 7 years old after sending one in a letter to the President of the United States (and receiving a reply).

In this episode of Project Luminary with Kristen Aldridge, learn how Fussman is inspiring entrepreneurs to take a new look at their business through storytelling, connection and the fundamental idea that changing your questions can change your life.

