Tech Addiction

How This Tech Pioneer Hacked Her Way to Happiness

Apple's first user evangelist, Ellen Petry Leanse, reveals her top tools to overcome tech distraction so we can take charge of what matters most.
// Co-Founder and CEO of Luminate, Journalist, Producer and Storyteller
VIP Contributor
1 min read

According to new research, Americans check their phones an astonishing average of 80 times per day. Technology has enabled instant and perpetual connection, yet as a society, we feel more disconnected than ever before.

It’s an unintended consequence of innovation that author, Stanford instructor, digital pioneer and Silicon Valley visionary Ellen Petry Leanse knows all too well. She spent 35 years working with extraordinary leaders at Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, to name a few, programming habits that revolved around our devices.

But what if we could instead program habits that revolve around happiness? Drawing from decades of life lessons as a road-tested entrepreneur, that question inspired Leanse to develop a deeper understanding of neuroscience, design and mindfulness for her new book, The Happiness Hack.

In this episode of Project Luminary with Kristen Aldridge, learn how to reclaim focus for what matters most, reduce stress and make time to do the things we love.

Watch more episodes of Project Luminary on its YouTube Channel here.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
