Zuckerberg Claps Back at Apple! 3 Things to Know Today.
- Mark Zuckerberg called Apple CEO Tim Cook’s remarks about the Cambridge Analytica scandal “extremely glib” and said that just because you pay for a company’s services, it doesn’t mean that company cares about you more.
- Also piling onto to Facebook was Snapchat, who unveiled an April Fool's Day filter that makes it look like your uploaded Facebook photo was hacked by Russians.
- The out-of-control Chinese space station that was hurtling back toward earth hit the atmosphere and safely disintegrated over the South Pacific. So if you were worried about it landing in your backyard, you can take off your helmet now.
