My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Zuckerberg Claps Back at Apple! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Mark Zuckerberg called Apple CEO Tim Cook’s remarks about the Cambridge Analytica scandal “extremely glib” and said that just because you pay for a company’s services, it doesn’t mean that company cares about you more.
  2. Also piling onto to Facebook was Snapchat, who unveiled an April Fool's Day filter that makes it look like your uploaded Facebook photo was hacked by Russians.
  3. The out-of-control Chinese space station that was hurtling back toward earth hit the atmosphere and safely disintegrated over the South Pacific. So if you were worried about it landing in your backyard, you can take off your helmet now.

Have a great day!

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: A Good and Bad Day for Elon Musk

A Good and Bad Day for Elon Musk. 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue