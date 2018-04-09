My Queue

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Facebook Freakout, Tony Robbins Apologizes and Do You Have What It Takes to Make Coffee for Elon Musk? 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
- Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Facebook is in the news -- always! Today the company will begin sending alerts to users whose data was shared to Cambridge Analytica, detailing what was shared and what users can do about it. Too little too late for Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who is the latest high-profile user to join the #deleteFacebook movement.
  2. Superstar motivational speaker Tony Robbins issued an apology after coming under fire for comments he made about the #MeToo movement. During a recent seminar, Robbins told the audience, "If you use the #MeToo movement to try to get significance and certainty by attacking and destroying someone else, you haven't grown an ounce." 
  3. Tesla wants to hire a full-time barista. Elon Musk’s company posted an ad saying they are looking for someone to craft “top-notch coffee creations” for Tesla’s “caffeine-dependent” personnel. “We’re Tesla, so we aren’t looking for someone ordinary.” Someone who gets your name right on your cup would be amazing!

