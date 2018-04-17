How to Get Into Your Most Productive Zone -- Faster

/

Finish that big project sooner rather than later.

April 17, 2018 2 min read

Getting into a hyper-focused state of work can do wonders for your productivity. This sweet spot -- or "the zone" -- is where you aim to hit when there is a big deadline fast approaching. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel recommends a few steps you can take to work faster and more efficiently by finding your zone.

Trying out a few natural products with focus-enhancing (and not anxiety-enhancing) ingredients, like green tea, can be a helpful nutritional fix. Angel also recommends music. A go-to soundtrack can be a great way to trigger your brain into that familiar level of productivity.

But, make sure not to put too much uneeded pressure on yourself. In order to get into a flow, it's important to not force yourself into this behavioral mindset. Use small, simple provokers to remind your mind of that state of intense focus.

Another great means for anchoring back to this mindset is executing a unique gesture. Try snapping your fingers or pressing your thumb into your palm -- both can serve as a mental note that it's time to begin working.

Once you achieve this calm, creative state, your overall process will be smoother and you will see yourself doing more work, quicker. Click play to hear all of the tips to get into the zone.

