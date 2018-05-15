A Boost for Sports Betting and Fewer Babies Named Alexa. 3 Things to Know Today.
- A Supreme Court ruling paves the way for states to authorize betting on professional and college sports. The 6-3 decision seems likely to have states scrambling to put plans in place for a new revenue stream.
- Despite opposition from Amazon, Seattle’s city council passed a law taxing large companies $275 per employee, per year to finance affordable housing and homeless services in the city. Other companies that will have to pay the tax include Starbucks, Nordstrom, Apple, Google and Facebook.
- And in another blow to Amazon, there has been a 33 percent decline in U.S. babies named Alexa since the Echo launched in 2015. Last year, 3,883 baby girls were named Alexa. Only 20 babies were named Siri.
