Solve Your Most Bothersome Facebook Campaign Problems With These Tips

June 5, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel answers a few more fan questions on improving Facebook ads.

A particular helpful practice Angel likes is taking tips from other ads in his feed. Saving a few ads that are popping up in his feed allows Angel to take in the visual and write down a few tips he can apply to his own ads.

Moreover, creating Facebook campaigns can be a draining task. To balance Facebook campaigns alongdside your business's day-to-day, Angel emphasizes working on money-making and opportunity-generating ventures as early as possible. Angel tackles these tasks early in his workday so he can reserve the rest of his time to working on his book. To help further with Facebook campaigns, Angel also suggests looking into automation tools that can free up more resources and time.

To improve targeting, Angel recommends first uploading your email list to Facebook to transfer an already existent fan base. This foundation of followers will help you create a lookalike Facebook audience, for whom you can create an original campaign. From there, you can continally test and tweak your ads to get the most results.

Click play to learn more helpful tips on Facebook ads.

