IHOP Flips its Name and a Man Gives Up $1 Million. Here are 3 Things to Know Today.
- IHOP, aka the International House of Pancakes, is flipping more than, well, pancakes! The 60-year-old flapjack franchise announced that it will be changing its name to IHOB, leaving many to speculate what the B stands for.
- For the first time, Amazon has secured live-broadcast rights for Premier League soccer matches in the U.K. According to The Verge it's likely that Amazon paid 100 million pounds, or $134 million to stream 20 games in the 2019-2020 season.
- A Kansas convenience shop employee returned a winning $1 million dollar lottery ticket to a longtime customer. The employee claimed that good Karma made him give it back.
