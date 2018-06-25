How to Scale the 'Billionaire Code'

'Entrepreneurs are different from the rest of the world, but a lot of times, we don't admit it,' says entrepreneur, coach and author Alex Charfen.'

June 25, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this interview, Emily Richett takes us inside Funnel Hacking Live, Clickfunnels' annual business conference, to talk with entrepreneur, coach and author Alex Charfen. He shares why entrepreneurs are different from everyone else and how to scale each level of the "Billionaire Code."

Charfen says, "Entrepreneurs are different from the rest of the world, but a lot of times, we don't admit it. We are driven by momentum, and if you're not out changing the world, then you will not be comfortable."

For startup entrepreneurs who are just beginning a side hustle and trying to replace income around $40,000, Charfen says you have to focus on yourself first. "The only thing you should be focused on is yourself. Getting routines and habits, and forward planning, and understanding how to maximize everything you do. Because you're the only motivator for that business, you're the only thing that's going to grow it."

Then when you are reaching to cross the six-figure mark, Charfen says it's really understanding who you are, and understanding whom you serve. Breaking through the seven-figure business milestone is really about serving that population well, making sure that you have leverage, lead generation, and conversions.

Learn more about the Entrepreneurial Personality Type and how to "scale the code" by visiting charfen.com or tuning in to the Momentum podcast.

Related: Q&A With Podcast Host Pat Flynn: How to Build Your Brand, Sound and Connections

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.