3 Things To Know

Use These Strategies to Make Your Voice Heard at Work. 3 Things to Know Today.

Get in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

Getting your voice heard at work -- whether you're in a meeting, talking with your boss or communicating with collegues -- can sometimes be challenging. But here are a few things you can do:

  • First, everyone should be aware that in meetings where both men and women are present, women speak 25 percent less than men on average, according to a study published in the American Political Science Review. It's something many of us can work on.
  • Leadership expert Jill Flynn suggests treating every meeting "as if you’re visiting a foreign country." Figure out what's on the agenda, and prepare questions and comments accordingly.
  • When you speak up, be authoritative! Instead of saying “How about we do this …” say, “I strongly suggest we do this … .” To show agreement, say, “I agree completely.

Want more tips? Women Entrepreneur just rolled out its Mentor Sessions, where you can ask experts for advice about funding, branding, starting a business and more in a one-on-one virtual setting. Head over to WomenEntrepreneur.com for more info, and have a great day.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Use These Strategies to Stay Focused and Avoid Distractions. 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue