Use These Strategies to Make Your Voice Heard at Work. 3 Things to Know Today.
Getting your voice heard at work -- whether you're in a meeting, talking with your boss or communicating with collegues -- can sometimes be challenging. But here are a few things you can do:
- First, everyone should be aware that in meetings where both men and women are present, women speak 25 percent less than men on average, according to a study published in the American Political Science Review. It's something many of us can work on.
- Leadership expert Jill Flynn suggests treating every meeting "as if you’re visiting a foreign country." Figure out what's on the agenda, and prepare questions and comments accordingly.
- When you speak up, be authoritative! Instead of saying “How about we do this …” say, “I strongly suggest we do this … .” To show agreement, say, “I agree completely.
Want more tips? Women Entrepreneur just rolled out its Mentor Sessions, where you can ask experts for advice about funding, branding, starting a business and more in a one-on-one virtual setting. Head over to WomenEntrepreneur.com for more info, and have a great day.