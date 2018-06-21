Use These Strategies to Make Your Voice Heard at Work. 3 Things to Know Today.

Get in the know in 60 seconds.

June 21, 2018 1 min read

Getting your voice heard at work -- whether you're in a meeting, talking with your boss or communicating with collegues -- can sometimes be challenging. But here are a few things you can do:

First, everyone should be aware that in meetings where both men and women are present, women speak 25 percent less than men on average, according to a study published in the American Political Science Review . It's something many of us can work on.

. It's something many of us can work on. Leadership expert Jill Flynn suggests treating every meeting "as if you’re visiting a foreign country." Figure out what's on the agenda, and prepare questions and comments accordingly.

When you speak up, be authoritative! Instead of saying “How about we do this …” say, “I strongly suggest we do this … .” To show agreement, say, “I agree completely.

Want more tips? Women Entrepreneur just rolled out its Mentor Sessions, where you can ask experts for advice about funding, branding, starting a business and more in a one-on-one virtual setting.