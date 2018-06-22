My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. First up: Finding the Right Title.

Jessica Abo takes us along her journey of writing her first book.

Hello! Whether you have seen my videos on Entrepreneur.com or are meeting me for the first time, I want to start this series by thanking you for following my road to writing Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look On Social Media. A little bit about me: I spent the past 10 years living in New York. For the majority of that time, I worked as a TV news anchor and reporter. Two years ago, I met my husband, and we were long distance until we got married this past summer. I signed my book deal with Entrepreneur's book division in the fall and officially moved out West on Dec. 1. From Dec. 1 until now, this book has been a labor of love. In this series, you will see how this book came to be -- pregnancy insomnia and all.

The early phase:

Throughout this series, you will hear me talk about Jennifer Dorsey and Vanessa Campos. Dorsey is Entrepreneur Press's editorial director and Campos is the director of marketing and sales. They have been with me every step of the way! Here's a fun fact. When I submitted my proposal for this book, my proposed book title was Chief Empowerment Officer: How to Be the CEO of Your Life, but for some reason, that title never felt right. In speaking with Dorsey and Campos early on, I explained my title wasn't striking the right tone and shared my idea for my title to address the "compare and despair" problem so many people face when they go online. Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as Your Social Media Feed Looks became my new title (it got tweaked again, further down the line). The next step was for me to restructure the Table of Contents (which I refer to as the TOC in this series) to support this change in direction. Wow! That was so much harder than I thought it would be. In this episode, you'll find out why.

