My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 4: Sometimes Life Slows You Down.

Jessica Abo opens up about not being able to burn the candle at both ends like she used to and how she's taking the book one page at a time.

July 13, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur’s book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jessica Abo’s book Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look On Social Media.

Hello there! If you're new to my series, let me catch you up. I got married last summer, signed a book deal in the fall, moved to LA and was on a race against time to finish my book before my baby arrived. I used to be someone who felt so good about how much I could pack into a day, but writing a book throughout my pregnancy taught me that you have to listen to your body. Sometimes I felt great at two in the morning and took advantage of pregnancy insomnia by cranking out more pages of the book. Other times when I was up from one in the morning until four or five, I wouldn't be able to get out of bed so easily and would just text with my friend, Lindsay Roth, who was awake in London and adjusting to life with a newborn.

Whatever is going on in your world, remember you're only human and you can only do what you can do. Sometimes you'll be able to write thousands of words in a day -- other times you may only have enough bandwidth to text a few words here and there and rely (heavily) on emojis for all of your conversations. It's hard to believe everything will be okay when you're on the brink of missing a deadline, or you're running on all four cylinders, but nothing is more important than your health. If your body needs rest, please listen to it. Your book will be waiting for you once you feel better.

Related: My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Next up: Trust Your Gut

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.