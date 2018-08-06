Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.
Doctors have coined a new term, "Snapchat dysmorphia," to describe the psychology of patients who want cosmetic surgery procedures to look more like the filtered versions of themselves.
Want to get better at public speaking? According to Harvard Business Review, the best way to avoid using filler words during a speech is to embrace pauses. Well-placed pauses make you sound calm and collected, and can help you calm your nerves, collect your thoughts, and build suspense.
