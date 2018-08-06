Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

August 6, 2018

After 12 years in the position, Indra Nooyi is stepping down as Pepsi's CEO. She is the first foreign-born CEO of Pepsi and the first woman to lead the chips-and-soda giant, whose revenue topped $63 billion last year. PepsiCo president Ramon Laguarta will take over on October 3.

Doctors have coined a new term, "Snapchat dysmorphia," to describe the psychology of patients who want cosmetic surgery procedures to look more like the filtered versions of themselves.

Want to get better at public speaking? According to Harvard Business Review, the best way to avoid using filler words during a speech is to embrace pauses. Well-placed pauses make you sound calm and collected, and can help you calm your nerves, collect your thoughts, and build suspense.

