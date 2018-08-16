What Makes a Business Inspiring?

Executives of the Pro Football Hall of Fame discuss making it a destination for inspiration.

Many people know about the careers of the world’s best football players, but the Pro Football Hall of Fame is driven to ensure that the “Church of Football” showcases the core values that helped to get them there, such as commitment, integrity, courage, respect and excellence.

The team at the Hall of Fame works to make their venue the most inspiring place on earth, preserving the legacy of the game’s top players and sharing their stories with the world. The Hall of Fame works to take advantage of evolving digital media to tell more impactful stories, and inspire generations of sports fans.

In this video, David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and George Veras, chief operating officer for the Hall, talk about what separates Hall of Fame caliber athletes from the rest, and how they strive to inspire others with the values they've learned from football.

