3 Things To Know

New York City Deals a Blow to Uber and the SEC Investigates Tesla: 3 Things to Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read
  • Uber and Lyft were dealt a major blow yesterday when New York City passed a bill capping the number of vehicles that can drive for ride-hailing apps. The bill also allows the city to set a minimum wage for drivers. City officials say the bill will help reduce traffic.
  • The SEC is investigating Tesla after Elon Musk tweeted he wanted to take the company private. The agency wants to make sure that investors are being properly informed of any major announcements.
  • The Oscars, in a bid to gain back more relevance, has announced a new category: Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film. Essentially, it'd be an Oscar for popcorn movies. 

Yesterday's video: Elon Musk May Take Tesla Private. 3 Things to Know Today.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk May Take Tesla Private. 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue