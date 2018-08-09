New York City Deals a Blow to Uber and the SEC Investigates Tesla: 3 Things to Know
- Uber and Lyft were dealt a major blow yesterday when New York City passed a bill capping the number of vehicles that can drive for ride-hailing apps. The bill also allows the city to set a minimum wage for drivers. City officials say the bill will help reduce traffic.
- The SEC is investigating Tesla after Elon Musk tweeted he wanted to take the company private. The agency wants to make sure that investors are being properly informed of any major announcements.
- The Oscars, in a bid to gain back more relevance, has announced a new category: Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film. Essentially, it'd be an Oscar for popcorn movies.
