Labor Day Was Built So You Can Rest. So Why Do You Feel Like You Can’t?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Do not wait until Friday to slow down. Going cold into a long weekend is not rest. It is a crash with a holiday label on it.

Cortisol suppresses immune function while you are pushing. The moment you stop, the immune system activates everything it put on hold while you were running.

When the restlessness hits this weekend, write down what it is interrupting. Not a task list. What specifically feels unbearable about not working. One sentence. You do not have to solve it. Just name it.

In 1872, Toronto printers went on strike demanding a nine-hour workday. The standard at the time was 12 hours a day, six days a week. Their strike inspired annual parades across Canada, which an American labor leader witnessed in Toronto in 1882 and took back to New York. By 1894, both Canada and the United States had declared the first Monday in September a national holiday. Labor Day exists because workers fought for the right to stop.

One hundred and fifty years later, the people least likely to take it are the ones who need it most. The holiday exists. The permission to actually stop does not. The advice arrives every Labor Day weekend like clockwork. Disconnect. Set boundaries. Do not check email. Step away and come back refreshed.

For most people running at high output, that advice lands like a joke. They step away, the quiet arrives, and something that was manageable on a Wednesday becomes unbearable on a Saturday. The anxiety rises. The restlessness kicks in. By Sunday evening the dread is already there. And by Tuesday morning they are back at their desk wondering why four days off left them feeling worse than four days of work.

The long weekend did not cause that. It just removed the one thing that was keeping it manageable.

The bill that was always coming

Think of the body like a business running on a line of credit it never checks.

Every sprint draws on it. Every deadline pushed through. Every Saturday worked. Every vacation cut short. The account keeps getting drawn down and the body keeps extending the credit because the adrenaline, the dopamine and the cortisol are co-signing every charge. The system stays in performance mode. The work gets done. The numbers look fine.

Then the long weekend arrives and the co-signers clock out.

That is when neuroscientist Bruce McEwen’s concept of allostatic load becomes impossible to ignore. The measurable biological cost of sustained stress does not disappear while you are pushing through it. It accumulates. And the moment the chemistry that was covering it drops, the balance comes due all at once.

The quiet did not create the anxiety. It just stopped covering the bill.

And because almost nobody teaches people to understand what that actually feels like, the most common response is to decide the weekend was a mistake.

So they go back to work.

Going back to work teaches the wrong lesson

Opening the laptop on Saturday resolves the discomfort almost immediately. Dopamine reactivates. The target reappears. The anxiety lifts.

But what just happened is the brain made a payment on the credit card with next week’s balance.

Every time that happens, the pattern tightens. The brain learns one more time that the solution to discomfort is output. The tolerance for stillness shrinks. The person who could sit with a quiet Saturday for a few hours can barely manage an hour the next time. The executive who used to enjoy long weekends starts dreading them by Thursday. The cost carries forward unprocessed and the next Labor Day hits a system that is already more depleted than the last one.

This is the pattern that post-success psychology is built around. Not a single crash. A cycle that compounds with every loop that runs without a real landing. According to NIH research on chronic stress and the HPA axis, sustained output leads to a predictable biological progression: elevated cortisol followed by exhaustion and suppressed cortisol levels. The crash is not a choice. It is a sequence. And pushing through it with more work does not stop the sequence. It charges the card again and delays the statement until the system stops asking nicely.

What actually helps

Do not wait until Friday to slow down. The system running at full output does not have an off switch. Going cold into a long weekend is not rest. It is a crash with a holiday label on it. Put something on the calendar each day that counts as effort without draining anything. A walk with a destination. A conversation that matters. A task that closes a loop without opening a new one. Not doing nothing. Teaching the system how to wind down instead of forcing it to stop cold.

Do not be surprised if you get sick. This is one of the most reliable and least discussed consequences of running too hard for too long. While you are pushing, cortisol tells the immune system to wait. The moment you stop and the chemistry drops, the immune system starts collecting on everything that was deferred. You stop. You immediately feel terrible. Your throat hurts. You are exhausted in a way that sleep does not seem to touch.

Most people assume this means they are unhealthy or not taking good enough care of themselves. They are not entirely wrong. But no supplement fixes a pattern that never gets a real recovery built into it. The sickness is not a sign you should have kept going. It is the deferred balance arriving. That is not an interruption of recovery. That is what recovery actually looks like when the account has been overdrawn for too long.

The restlessness that shows up on a Saturday is not a productivity problem. It is the pattern asking to be noticed. Most people respond by opening the laptop. That teaches the pattern that the only way to be heard is to get louder. Which is exactly what it does. Every long weekend it gets a little harder to sit with, a little heavier to carry into the week that follows.

This weekend, instead of reaching for the laptop when the restlessness hits, write down what it is interrupting. Not a task list. Not a business problem. What specifically feels unbearable about not working right now. One sentence. You do not have to solve it. You just have to name it. That is the beginning of understanding which pattern is running the discomfort, and what it actually needs instead of another sprint.

Labor Day was never just a day off. It was a declaration that the people doing the work deserved the right to stop without it costing them everything.

That right still exists. Most people are still paying interest on the last time they tried to use it.

